Recap: Walgreens Boots Alliance Q3 Earnings

Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 07:00 AM.

Earnings

Walgreens Boots Alliance missed estimated earnings by 6.54%, reporting an EPS of $1.0 versus an estimate of $1.07.

Revenue was up $2.82 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 0.98% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Walgreens Boots Alliance's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 Q3 2022 EPS Estimate 1.10 1.13 0.77 0.92 EPS Actual 1.16 1.16 0.80 0.96 Revenue Estimate 33.53B 32.83B 32.12B 32.06B Revenue Actual 34.86B 33.38B 32.45B 32.60B

