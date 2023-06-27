Recap: Walgreens Boots Alliance Q3 Earnings

Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Walgreens Boots Alliance missed estimated earnings by 6.54%, reporting an EPS of $1.0 versus an estimate of $1.07.
Revenue was up $2.82 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 0.98% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Walgreens Boots Alliance's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2023
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|EPS Estimate
|1.10
|1.13
|0.77
|0.92
|EPS Actual
|1.16
|1.16
|0.80
|0.96
|Revenue Estimate
|33.53B
|32.83B
|32.12B
|32.06B
|Revenue Actual
|34.86B
|33.38B
|32.45B
|32.60B
To track all earnings releases for Walgreens Boots Alliance visit their earnings calendar here.
