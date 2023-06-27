Walgreens, TD Synnex And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

- Wall Street expects Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. WBA to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $34.25 billion before the opening bell. Walgreens shares gained 0.5% to $31.75 in after-hours trading.
- American Equity Investment Life Holding Company AEL shares surged in after-hours trading following a report suggesting Brookfield is nearing a deal to acquire the company. American Equity shares jumped 9.5% to $49.39 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting TD SYNNEX Corporation SNX to have earned $2.55 per share on revenue of $14.42 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. SYNNEX shares gained 2.1% to $99.75 in after-hours trading.
- Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD, is cutting around 7% of its full-time staff in response to a slowdown in customer trading activity and reduced customer engagement. Robinhood shares gained 0.7% to $9.70 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Jefferies Financial Group Inc. JEF to post quarterly earnings at 27 cents per share on revenue of $1.04 billion after the closing bell. Jefferies Financial shares fell 0.8% to $31.28 in after-hours trading.
