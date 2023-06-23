Investor Sentiment Improves After Nasdaq Snaps 3-Session Losing Streak

The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed some improvement in overall sentiment among U.S. investors on Thursday.

U.S. stocks closed mostly higher on Thursday, with tech stocks leading the really.

Apple Inc. AAPL shares surged to a new all-time high late during the session, rising around 1.7% on Thursday.

Tesla, Inc. TSLA shares settled higher by 2% on Thursday even after Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight but raised its price target from $200 to $250.

The Bank of England increased interest rates by 50 basis points on Thursday.

The Dow Jones closed lower by around 5 points to 33,946.71 on Thursday. The S&P 500 rose 0.37% at 4,381.89, while the Nasdaq Composite added 0.95% to settle at 13,630.61 during the session.

Investors are awaiting earnings results from Apogee Enterprises, Inc. APOG and CarMax, Inc. KMX today.

At a current reading of 80.0, the index remained in the "Extreme Greed" zone, versus a previous reading of 79.0

What is CNN Business Fear & Greed Index?

The Fear & Greed Index is a measure of the current market sentiment. It is based on the premise that higher fear exerts pressure on stock prices, while higher greed has the opposite effect. The index is calculated based on seven equal-weighted indicators. The index ranges from 0 to 100, where 0 represents maximum fear and 100 signals maximum greediness.

