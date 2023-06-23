CarMax Likely To Report Lower Q1 Earnings; Here's A Look At Recent Price Target Changes By The Most Accurate Analysts

CarMax, Inc. KMX is expected to report its financial results for the first quarter ended May 31, 2023, before the opening bell on June 23, 2023.

Analysts expect the company to post quarterly earnings at 79 cents per share, down from year-ago earnings of $1.56 per share. The company’s revenue might come in at $7.53 billion.

CarMax shares rose slightly to close at $78.32 on Thursday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page.

Truist Securities analyst Scot Ciccarelli reiterated a Hold rating with a price target of $64 on June 15, 2023. This analyst sees around 18% downside in the company's stock and has an accuracy rate of 79%.

Northcoast Research analyst John Healy downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral on June 12, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

Wedbush analyst Seth Basham maintained a Neutral rating and increased the price target from $55 to $70 on April 24, 2023. This analyst sees around 11% downside in the company's stock and has an accuracy rate of 81%.

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Nagel maintained an Outperform rating and boosted the price target from $75 to $85 on April 14, 2023. This analyst sees around 9% upside in the company's stock and has an accuracy rate of 74%.

Stephens & Co. analyst Daniel Imbro maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $53 to $51 on March 31, 2023. This analyst sees around 35% downside in the company's stock and has an accuracy rate of 82%.

