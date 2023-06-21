Patterson Cos: Q4 Earnings Insights

Patterson Cos PDCO reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 07:00 AM.
Earnings
Patterson Cos beat estimated earnings by 20.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.84 versus an estimate of $0.7.
Revenue was up $82.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 1.22% increase in the share price the next day.
