Winnebago Industries, La-Z-Boy And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

- Wall Street expects Winnebago Industries, Inc. WGO to report quarterly earnings at $1.83 per share on revenue of $961.04 million before the opening bell. Winnebago shares gained 0.5% to $64.49 in after-hours trading.
- FedEx Corporation FDX reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company announced that its executive vice president and CFO Michael Lenz will retire from his role, effective July 31. FedEx shares dropped 3.1% to $224.50 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Patterson Companies, Inc. PDCO to have earned 70 cents per share on revenue of $1.66 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Patterson shares gained 1.4% to $28.65 in after-hours trading.
- La-Z-Boy Incorporated LZB announced better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter, but issued weak sales forecast for the current quarter. La-Z-Boy shares fell 5.2% to $26.02 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect KB Home KBH to post quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $1.42 billion after the closing bell. KB Home shares gained 0.9% to $51.50 in after-hours trading.
