FedEx, Alibaba And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

- Wall Street expects FedEx Corporation FDX to report quarterly earnings at $4.89 per share on revenue of $22.77 billion after the closing bell. FedEx shares gained 0.2% to $233.90 in after-hours trading.
- Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA announced that Eddie Wu, one of the company’s co-founders, will succeed Daniel Zhang as CEO, CNBC reported. Alibaba shares fell 0.1% to close at $92.10 on Friday.
- Analysts are expecting La-Z-Boy Incorporated LZB to have earned 72 cents per share on revenue of $533.03 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. La-Z-Boy shares gained 2% to $27.73 in after-hours trading.
- Nikola Corporation NKLA announced plans to lay off a total of 270 employees. Nikola shares fell 3.4% to $1.15 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect Smart Share Global Limited EM to post a quarterly loss at 2 cents per share on revenue of $114.09 million before the opening bell. Smart Share Global shares gained 3.2% to $0.98 in after-hours trading.
Read This Next: FedEx Likely To Report Lower Q4 Earnings; Here's A Look At Recent Price Target Changes By The Most Accurate Analysts
Earnings
Analyst Ratings
Options
Dividends
IPOs
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.