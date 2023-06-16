Nasdaq Down 80 Points; US Consumer Sentiment Surges To 4-Month High In June

U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with Nasdaq Compsoite dropping around 80 points on Friday.

The Dow traded down 0.24% to 34,324.18 while the NASDAQ fell 0.59% to 13,701.06. The S&P 500, also fell, dropping, 0.29% to 4,412.88.

Utilities shares jumped by 1.2% on Friday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included ReNew Energy Global Plc RNW , up 5%, and Pampa Energía S.A. PAM , up 5%.

Top Headline

The University of Michigan consumer sentiment rose to 63.9 in June, recording the highest level in four months, compared to 59.2 in the previous month.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. SPCE shares shot up 17% to $4.7350 after the company on Thursday said its first commercial spaceflight is planned to fly between June 27 and June 30 and the second will follow in early August.

got a boost, shooting 20% to $50.40 after UK's Competition and Markets Authority cleared its acquisition deal with Amazon. Evelo Biosciences, Inc. EVLO shares were also up, gaining 132% to $0.1926 after the company won U.S. Patent for prebiotic compositions and methods of use thereof for modulation of the microbiome.

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. PBLA shares dropped 56% to $2.55 after the company announced pricing of an approximately $8.5 million public offering,

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 0.7% to $71.12 while gold traded down 0.2% at $1,967.50.

Silver traded up 0.6% to $24.10 on Friday while copper fell 0.3% to $3.8885.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 rose 0.53%, London’s FTSE 100 rose 0.19% while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index rose 0.68% The German DAX gained 0.41% French CAC 40 climbed 1.34% and Italy’s FTSE MIB Index gained 0.47%.

The consumer price inflation in the Eurozone came in at 6.1% in May, recording the lowest level since Feb. 2022. Wages and salaries in the Eurozone increased by 4.6% year-over-year in the first quarter, while hourly labor costs rose by 5 % year-over-year. The annual inflation rate in Italy eased to 7.6% in May from 8.2% in the prior month.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed higher on Friday, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 gaining 0.66%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index gaining 1.07% and China’s Shanghai Composite Index gaining 0.63%. India’s S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.8%.

The Bank of Japan maintained its key short-term interest rate at -0.1% at its June meeting.

The total number of active U.S. oil rigs fell by 4 to 552 rigs this week, Baker Hughes Inc reported.

COVID-19 Update

The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 107,201,630 cases with around 1,166,890 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 44,993,280 cases and 531,890 deaths, while France reported over 40,119,160 COVID-19 cases with 167,500 deaths. In total, there were at least 690,387,000 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 6,891,720 deaths.