Bitcoin Surpasses This Key Level; Trust Wallet Token Emerges As Top Gainer

Bitcoin BTC/USD traded higher, with the cryptocurrency prices topping the key $25,000 level on Friday.

Ethereum ETH/USD also moved higher, trading above the key $1,600 mark this morning.

Trust Wallet Token TWT/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while VeChain VET/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap rose to $1.04 trillion, recording a 24-hour gain of 2.1%. BTC was trading higher by 2.5% at $25,474.67 while ETH rose by around 2.1% to $1,664 on Friday.

Trust Wallet Token TWT/USD

Stacks STX/USD

KuCoin Token KCS/USD

Pepe PEPE/USD

GMX GMX/USD

VeChain VET/USD

Polygon MATIC/USD

BitTorrent(New) BTT/USD

UNUS SED LEO LEO/USD

Terra Classic LUNC/USD

Price: $0.00009551

24-hour drop: 0.4%

Read This Next: Star Equity Holdings And 2 Other Stocks Under $2 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying