Bitcoin Surpasses This Key Level; Trust Wallet Token Emerges As Top Gainer

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
June 16, 2023 9:32 AM | 1 min read

Bitcoin BTC/USD traded higher, with the cryptocurrency prices topping the key $25,000 level on Friday.

Ethereum ETH/USD also moved higher, trading above the key $1,600 mark this morning.

Trust Wallet Token TWT/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while VeChain VET/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap rose to $1.04 trillion, recording a 24-hour gain of 2.1%. BTC was trading higher by 2.5% at $25,474.67 while ETH rose by around 2.1% to $1,664 on Friday.

  • Trust Wallet Token TWT/USD
  • Stacks STX/USD
  • KuCoin Token KCS/USD
  • Pepe PEPE/USD
  • GMX GMX/USD
  • VeChain VET/USD
  • Polygon MATIC/USD
  • BitTorrent(New) BTT/USD
  • UNUS SED LEO LEO/USD
  • Terra Classic LUNC/USD

Price: $0.00009551
24-hour drop: 0.4%

 

