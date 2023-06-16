Bitcoin Surpasses This Key Level; Trust Wallet Token Emerges As Top Gainer

Bitcoin BTC/USD traded higher, with the cryptocurrency prices topping the key $25,000 level on Friday.
Ethereum ETH/USD also moved higher, trading above the key $1,600 mark this morning.
Trust Wallet Token TWT/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while VeChain VET/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.
At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap rose to $1.04 trillion, recording a 24-hour gain of 2.1%. BTC was trading higher by 2.5% at $25,474.67 while ETH rose by around 2.1% to $1,664 on Friday.
- Trust Wallet Token TWT/USD
- Stacks STX/USD
- KuCoin Token KCS/USD
- Pepe PEPE/USD
- GMX GMX/USD
- VeChain VET/USD
- Polygon MATIC/USD
- BitTorrent(New) BTT/USD
- UNUS SED LEO LEO/USD
- Terra Classic LUNC/USD
Price: $0.00009551
24-hour drop: 0.4%
