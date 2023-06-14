Dow Tumbles 400 Points After Fed Keeps Rates Unchanged

U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with Dow Jones dropping around 400 points on Wednesday.

The Dow traded down 1.19% to 33,803.56 while the NASDAQ fell 0.70% to 13,478.79. The S&P 500, also rose, gaining, 0.63% to 4,341.57.

Information technology shares jumped by 0.6% on Wednesday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Coherent Corp. COHR , up 18%, and IPG Photonics Corporation IPGP , up 13%.

Top Headline

The Federal Reserve held the fed funds rate unchanged at 5%-5.25% on Wednesday, as predicted by the market, marking the first pause in the tightening cycle that began in March 2022. However, Fed funds are expected to peak at 5.6% in 2023, up from the 5.1% forecasted in March, and then are expected to fall to 4.6%, up from the 4.3% seen in March.

WeTrade Group, Inc. WETG shares shot up 86% to $15.70 after the company announced it launched a large-scale language model generated by AI to increase product applications in the field of artificial intelligence.

Cineverse Corp. CNVS shares dropped 33% to $2.39 after the company reported pricing of $8 million public offering.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 0.1% to $69.39 while gold traded up 0.5% at $1,967.70.

Silver traded up 1.2% to $24.095 on Wednesday while copper rose 1% to $3.8705.

Stocks of crude oil in the US climbed by 1.024 by million barrels in the week ended June 9, the API said Tuesday.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 rose 0.36%, London’s FTSE 100 rose 0.10% while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index jumped 1.06% The German DAX gained 0.49% French CAC 40 rose 0.52% and Italy’s FTSE MIB Index rose 0.88%.

Industrial production in the Eurozone rose 1.0% month-over-month in April versus a 3.8% decline in the previous period. German wholesale prices declined by 2.6% year-over-year in May.

The UK trade deficit shrank to GBP 1.52 billion in April, recording the smallest gap since Oct, 2022. Industrial production in the UK fell 0.3% month-over-month for April. The British economy grew by 0.2% month-over-month in April versus a 0.3% decline in the prior month.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mixed on Wednesday, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 gaining 1.47%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index dropping 0.58% and China’s Shanghai Composite Index dropping 0.14%. India’s S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.1%.

India's wholesale prices fell by 3.48% year-over-year in May following a 0.92% drop in the earlier month.

Mortgage applications in the U.S. rose 7.2% in the week ended June 9, recording the first increase in five weeks.

Producer prices for final demand fell 0.3% month-over-month in May versus a 0.2% increase in April, and compared to market expectations for a 0.1% decline.

U.S. crude oil inventories climbed by 7.919 million barrels in the week ending June 9, versus market estimates of a 0.51 million decline.

COVID-19 Update

