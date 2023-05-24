Shoe Carnival: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shoe Carnival SCVL reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 06:15 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Shoe Carnival missed estimated earnings by 13.04%, reporting an EPS of $0.6 versus an estimate of $0.69.

Revenue was down $36.34 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 1.61% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Shoe Carnival's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate 0.80 1.14 1.02 0.86 EPS Actual 0.79 1.18 1.04 0.95 Revenue Estimate 309.59M 342.72M 353.43M 314.05M Revenue Actual 290.78M 341.66M 312.27M 317.53M

To track all earnings releases for Shoe Carnival visit their earnings calendar here.

