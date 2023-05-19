Earnings Scheduled For May 19, 2023

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• CI&T CINT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $119.60 million.
• Catalent CTLT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.
• Foot Locker FL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $1.99 billion.
• Deere DE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $8.59 per share on revenue of $14.83 billion.
• Greenland Technologies GTEC is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $20.55 million.
• D-Wave Quantum QBTS is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $2.37 million.
• RBC Bearings RBC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.99 per share on revenue of $381.62 million.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Earnings
Analyst Ratings
Options
Dividends
IPOs
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.