Target, Cisco And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
May 17, 2023 4:22 AM | 1 min read
  • Wall Street expects Target Corporation TGT to post quarterly earnings at $1.76 per share on revenue of $25.29 billion before the opening bell. Target shares fell 0.5% to $156.10 in after-hours trading.
  • Keysight Technologies, Inc. KEYS reported better-than-expected earnings results for its second quarter on Tuesday. Keysight Technologies shares jumped 7.8% to $157.90 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting The TJX Companies, Inc. TJX to have earned 71 cents per share on revenue of $11.82 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. TJX shares rose 0.1% to $78.25 in after-hours trading.
  • The Container Store Group, Inc. TCS reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed estimates. Container Store shares dipped 16.6% to $2.26 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Cisco Systems, Inc. CSCO to post quarterly earnings at 97 cents per share on revenue of $14.39 billion after the closing bell. Cisco shares rose 0.1% to $46.98 in after-hours trading.

 

