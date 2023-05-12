Spectrum Brands, Sanmina And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

- Wall Street expects Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. SPB to post a quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $761.66 million before the opening bell. Spectrum Brands shares fell 0.1% to $71.30 in after-hours trading.
- Sanmina Corporation SANM posted better-than-expected results for its second quarter on Thursday. The company’s board also authorized buyback program of additional $200 million. Sanmina shares gained 3.3% to $55.30 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Crescent Point Energy Corp. CPG to have earned $0.30 per share on revenue of $641.86 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Crescent Point Energy shares dropped 0.6% to $6.75 in after-hours trading.
- Blue Bird Corporation BLBD reported upbeat results for its second quarter. The company also raised full-year 2023 revenue to "just over $1.1 billion." Blue Bird shares jumped 34.6% to $26.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. CODX posted a narrower-than-expected loss for its first quarter, but sales missed estimates. Co-Diagnostics shares surged 3.2% to $1.28 in the after-hours trading session.
