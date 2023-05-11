Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Say Sell These 3 Tech Stocks With Over 3% Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Benzinga readers can review the latest analyst takes on their favorite stocks by visiting our Analyst Stock Ratings page. Traders can sort through Benzinga's extensive database of analyst ratings, including by analyst accuracy.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the information technology sector.

Xerox Holdings Corporation XRX

Dividend Yield: 6.77%

6.77% Citigroup analyst Jim Suva maintained a Sell rating and cut the price target from $15 to $10 on Oct. 26, 2022. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

analyst Jim Suva maintained a Sell rating and cut the price target from $15 to $10 on Oct. 26, 2022. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%. Morgan Stanley analyst Katy Huberty maintained an Underweight rating and raised the price target from $13 to $14 on July 27, 2022. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.

analyst Katy Huberty maintained an Underweight rating and raised the price target from $13 to $14 on July 27, 2022. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%. Recent News: Xerox reported better-than-expected Q1 adjusted EPS results and reiterated FY23 revenue guidance above analyst estimates.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company HPE

Dividend Yield: 3.39%

3.39% Morgan Stanley analyst Meta Marshall maintained an Underweight rating and raised the price target from $13 to $14 on March 3, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

analyst Meta Marshall maintained an Underweight rating and raised the price target from $13 to $14 on March 3, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%. Citigroup analyst Jim Suva maintained a Sell rating and raised the price target from $11.5 to $13 on Dec. 1, 2022. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

analyst Jim Suva maintained a Sell rating and raised the price target from $11.5 to $13 on Dec. 1, 2022. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%. Recent News: Hewlett Packard Enterprise announced plans to acquire OpsRamp.

NetApp, Inc. NTAP

Dividend Yield: 3.14%

3.14% B of A Securities analyst Wamsi Mohan downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underperform and cut the price target from $70 to $58 on April 20, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

analyst Wamsi Mohan downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underperform and cut the price target from $70 to $58 on April 20, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%. Morgan Stanley analyst Meta Marshall downgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Underweight and cut the price target from $66 to $58 on Dec. 13, 2022. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

analyst Meta Marshall downgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Underweight and cut the price target from $66 to $58 on Dec. 13, 2022. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%. Recent News: NetApp reported mixed Q3 financial results and issued Q4 & FY23 EPS guidance and Q4 sales guidance below estimates.

