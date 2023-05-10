Townsquare Media: Q1 Earnings Insights

Townsquare Media TSQ reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Townsquare Media beat estimated earnings by 14.29%, reporting an EPS of $0.08 versus an estimate of $0.07.
Revenue was up $2.87 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.17 which was followed by a 0.24% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Townsquare Media's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.49
|0.57
|0.61
|0.23
|EPS Actual
|0.66
|0.47
|0.71
|0.19
|Revenue Estimate
|117.83M
|122.32M
|117.84M
|98.97M
|Revenue Actual
|120.28M
|120.64M
|121.92M
|100.24M
