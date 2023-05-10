Townsquare Media: Q1 Earnings Insights

Townsquare Media TSQ reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Townsquare Media beat estimated earnings by 14.29%, reporting an EPS of $0.08 versus an estimate of $0.07.

Revenue was up $2.87 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.17 which was followed by a 0.24% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Townsquare Media's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate 0.49 0.57 0.61 0.23 EPS Actual 0.66 0.47 0.71 0.19 Revenue Estimate 117.83M 122.32M 117.84M 98.97M Revenue Actual 120.28M 120.64M 121.92M 100.24M

To track all earnings releases for Townsquare Media visit their earnings calendar here.

