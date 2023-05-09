ñol


Fox, Under Armour And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
May 9, 2023 4:13 AM | 1 min read
With US stock futures trading slightly lower this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects Fox Corporation FOX to post quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $4.03 billion before the opening bell. Fox shares fell 0.2% to $29.51 in after-hours trading.
  • McKesson Corporation MCK reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and issued strong FY24 earnings forecast. McKesson shares climbed 3.7% to $382.00 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Under Armour, Inc. UA to have earned $0.15 per share on revenue of $1.36 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Under Armour shares gained 2.1% to $7.98 in after-hours trading.

  • Skyworks Solutions, Inc. SWKS reported downbeat earnings for its second quarter and issued weak sales forecast for the current quarter. Skyworks Solutions shares dropped 8.2% to $96.65 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Electronic Arts Inc. EA to post quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $1.76 billion after the closing bell. Electronic Arts shares gained 0.1% to $125.80 in after-hours trading.

