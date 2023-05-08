ñol


Tyson Foods, PayPal And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
May 8, 2023 4:26 AM | 1 min read
Tyson Foods, PayPal And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

With US stock futures trading slightly lower this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects Tyson Foods, Inc. TSN to post quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $13.62 billion before the opening bell. Tyson Foods shares fell 0.1% to $60.68 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts are expecting DISH Network Corporation DISH to have earned $0.36 per share on revenue of $4.06 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. DISH Network shares gained 1.8% to $7.25 in after-hours trading.
  • Glaukos Corporation GKOS reported the FDA acceptance of New Drug Application submission for iDose TR. Glaukos shares gained 7.8% to close at $54.49 on Friday, but lost 2% in the after-hours trading session.

  • After the closing bell, PayPal Holdings, Inc. PYPL is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $6.98 billion. PayPal shares gained 0.6% to $75.38 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect McKesson Corporation MCK to post quarterly earnings at $7.17 per share on revenue of $68.08 billion after the closing bell. McKesson shares gained 3.1% to close at $365.87 on Friday.

