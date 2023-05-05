Gray Television Q1: 3% Revenue Decline, Liquidity Focus, Higher Advertiser Demand & More

by

Gray Television, Inc GTN reported a Q1 2023 revenue decline of 3% Y/Y to $801 million, beating the consensus of $788.82 million.

Broadcasting revenue fell 2% Y/Y to $779 million. Core advertising revenue declined 2% Y/Y, while retransmission consent revenue increased 1% Y/Y.

Broadcasting operating expenses rose 5% Y/Y to $555 million.

EPS loss of $(0.48) came below the consensus of $(0.26).

Broadcast Cash Flow Less Cash Corporate Expenses was $162 million, down from $248 million a year ago.

Net cash flow from operating activities increased significantly to $412 million from $141 million a year ago.

Dividend : GTN declared a dividend per share of $0.08, payable on June 30, 2023, to shareholders of record as on June 15, 2023.

Outlook: Gray Television sees Q2 revenues of $784 million- $802 million (vs. consensus of $803.82 million), with revenues from Core advertising of $362 million-$374 million and Retransmission of $390 million-$393 million.

Gray Television sees Q2 revenues of $784 million- $802 million (vs. consensus of $803.82 million), with revenues from Core advertising of $362 million-$374 million and Retransmission of $390 million-$393 million. Broadcasting operating expenses are expected to be $560 million-$570 million in Q2 2023.

Price Action: GTN shares are trading lower by 0.37% at $6.68 on Friday.

