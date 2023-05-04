Recap: Forrester Res Q1 Earnings

Forrester Res FORR reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Forrester Res missed estimated earnings by 41.3%, reporting an EPS of $0.27 versus an estimate of $0.46.

Revenue was down $11.30 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 14.03% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Forrester Res's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate 0.33 0.38 0.73 0.31 EPS Actual 0.45 0.57 1 0.45 Revenue Estimate 138.71M 126.80M 146.87M 121.77M Revenue Actual 136.89M 127.68M 148.25M 124.97M

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate 0.33 0.38 0.73 0.31 EPS Actual 0.45 0.57 1 0.45 Revenue Estimate 138.71M 126.80M 146.87M 121.77M Revenue Actual 136.89M 127.68M 148.25M 124.97M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Forrester Res management provided guidance for FY 2023, expecting earnings between $2.0 and $2.2 per share.

To track all earnings releases for Forrester Res visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.