Recap: Forrester Res Q1 Earnings

Forrester Res FORR reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Forrester Res missed estimated earnings by 41.3%, reporting an EPS of $0.27 versus an estimate of $0.46.
Revenue was down $11.30 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 14.03% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Forrester Res's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.33
|0.38
|0.73
|0.31
|EPS Actual
|0.45
|0.57
|1
|0.45
|Revenue Estimate
|138.71M
|126.80M
|146.87M
|121.77M
|Revenue Actual
|136.89M
|127.68M
|148.25M
|124.97M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Forrester Res management provided guidance for FY 2023, expecting earnings between $2.0 and $2.2 per share.
To track all earnings releases for Forrester Res visit their earnings calendar here.
