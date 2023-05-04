Haynes Intl: Q2 Earnings Insights

Haynes Intl HAYN reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Haynes Intl missed estimated earnings by 5.88%, reporting an EPS of $0.96 versus an estimate of $1.02.
Revenue was up $35.73 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 3.27% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Haynes Intl's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.66
|1.28
|0.63
|0.52
|EPS Actual
|0.61
|1.30
|1.24
|0.67
|Revenue Estimate
|131.25M
|139.48M
|123.93M
|113.84M
|Revenue Actual
|132.67M
|143.81M
|130.16M
|117.06M
