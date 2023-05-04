Haynes Intl: Q2 Earnings Insights

Haynes Intl HAYN reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Haynes Intl missed estimated earnings by 5.88%, reporting an EPS of $0.96 versus an estimate of $1.02.

Revenue was up $35.73 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 3.27% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Haynes Intl's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2023 Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 EPS Estimate 0.66 1.28 0.63 0.52 EPS Actual 0.61 1.30 1.24 0.67 Revenue Estimate 131.25M 139.48M 123.93M 113.84M Revenue Actual 132.67M 143.81M 130.16M 117.06M

Quarter Q1 2023 Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 EPS Estimate 0.66 1.28 0.63 0.52 EPS Actual 0.61 1.30 1.24 0.67 Revenue Estimate 131.25M 139.48M 123.93M 113.84M Revenue Actual 132.67M 143.81M 130.16M 117.06M

To track all earnings releases for Haynes Intl visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.