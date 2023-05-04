ñol


çais
%
%
%
%
%
%
%

Why Planet Fitness Shares Are Tumbling Today

by Lekha Gupta, Benzinga Editor
May 4, 2023 10:15 AM | 1 min read
Why Planet Fitness Shares Are Tumbling Today
  • Planet Fitness Inc PLNT shares are falling sharply Thursday morning on missing Street predictions.
  • PLNT reported Q1 2023 sales growth of 19.0% Y/Y to $222.2 million, missing the consensus of $238.3 million.
  • System-wide same-store sales increased 9.9% Y/Y.
  • Revenue from the Franchise segment rose 15.7% Y/Y to $92.7 million, the Corporate-owned stores climbed 39.0% Y/Y to $105.9 million, and Equipment declined 22.3% Y/Y to $23.7 million.
  • Total operating costs and expenses rose to $170.1 million from $138.0 million a year ago. 
  • Adjusted EBITDA rose to $90.2 million from $76.7 million in the prior year. 
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.41 missed the consensus of $0.46.
  • The company held $460.4 million in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2023. 
  • Repurchase: The company repurchased shares worth around $25 million in Q1 and additional $25 million in Q2 2023. 
  • 2023 Outlook Reaffirmed: Planet Fitness expects growth of revenues in the 13% to 14% range, adjusted EBITDA of 17% to 18% and adjusted EPS of 33% to 36%. 
  • The company expects system-wide same-store sales in the high single-digits percentage range. Planet Fitness expects capital expenditures to increase to the mid-30% range in the year.
  • Price Action: PLNT shares are trading lower by 13.51% at $70.54 on the last check Thursday.
  • Photo Via Company

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: EarningsEquitiesMid CapNewsGuidanceMarketsMoversBriefswhy it's moving

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved