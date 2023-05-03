Ford, Qualcomm And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

With US stock futures trading mixed this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Phillips 66 PSX to post quarterly earnings at $3.56 per share on revenue of $34.23 billion before the opening bell. Phillips 66 shares fell 3.7% to close at $94.73 on Tuesday.

Analysts are expecting QUALCOMM Incorporated QCOM to have earned $2.15 per share on revenue of $9.10 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. QUALCOMM shares rose 0.9% to $117.18 in after-hours trading.

Ford Motor Company F reported better-than-expected earnings and sales results for its first quarter. The company maintained its full-year guidance laid out in February, which includes full-year adjusted EBIT of $9 billion to $11 billion and adjusted free cash flow of around $6 billion. Ford shares dropped 1.4% to $11.64 in the after-hours trading session.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter. The company, however, issued Q2 revenue guidance with a midpoint below estimates and guided for a non-GAAP gross margin of 50%, representing flat sequential growth. AMD shares dropped 6.5% to $84.09 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect The Kraft Heinz Company KHC to post quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $6.40 billion before the opening bell. Kraft Heinz shares fell 0.3% to $39.34 in after-hours trading.

