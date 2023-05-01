Earnings Preview: Textainer Gr Hldgs

Textainer Gr Hldgs TGH is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2023-05-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Textainer Gr Hldgs will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.20.

Textainer Gr Hldgs bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Here's a look at Textainer Gr Hldgs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate 1.51 1.42 1.37 EPS Actual 1.38 1.64 1.63 1.48 Price Change % 1.48% -2.33% 0.83% -4.33%

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate 1.51 1.42 1.37 EPS Actual 1.38 1.64 1.63 1.48 Price Change % 1.48% -2.33% 0.83% -4.33%

Stock Performance

Shares of Textainer Gr Hldgs were trading at $35.1 as of April 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 0.26%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Textainer Gr Hldgs visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.