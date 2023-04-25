ñol


General Motors, Alphabet And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
April 25, 2023 4:18 AM | 1 min read
General Motors, Alphabet And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

With US stock futures trading lower this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects Alphabet Inc. GOOGL to post quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $68.86 billion before the opening bell. Alphabet shares fell 0.1% to $105.96 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts are expecting General Motors Company GM to have earned $1.71 per share on revenue of $38.95 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. GM shares rose 0.2% to $34.35 in the after-hours trading session.
  • First Republic Bank FRC reported better-than-expected earnings and sales results for its first quarter. However, the company posted a decline in deposits for the quarter and said it will cut its workforce by 20-25%. First Republic Bank shares dipped 22.2% to $12.45 in the after-hours trading session.

  • Before the opening bell, Verizon Communications Inc. VZ is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.20 per share on revenue of $33.57 billion. Verizon shares rose 0.1% to $37.14 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Microsoft Corporation MSFT to post quarterly earnings at $2.23 per share on revenue of $51.02 billion after the closing bell. Microsoft shares slipped 0.2% to $281.11 in after-hours trading.

 

