Bar Harbor Bankshares: Q1 Earnings Insights

Bar Harbor Bankshares BHB reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Bar Harbor Bankshares beat estimated earnings by 7.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.86 versus an estimate of $0.8.

Revenue was up $6.48 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 2.56% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Bar Harbor Bankshares's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate 0.82 0.75 0.69 0.66 EPS Actual 0.83 0.76 0.70 0.62 Revenue Estimate 40.50M 36.95M 35.54M 34.46M Revenue Actual 41.18M 38.73M 35.48M 33.61M

