Bar Harbor Bankshares: Q1 Earnings Insights

Bar Harbor Bankshares BHB reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Bar Harbor Bankshares beat estimated earnings by 7.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.86 versus an estimate of $0.8.
Revenue was up $6.48 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 2.56% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Bar Harbor Bankshares's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.82
|0.75
|0.69
|0.66
|EPS Actual
|0.83
|0.76
|0.70
|0.62
|Revenue Estimate
|40.50M
|36.95M
|35.54M
|34.46M
|Revenue Actual
|41.18M
|38.73M
|35.48M
|33.61M
