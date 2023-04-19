ñol


Lithia Motors Q1 Highlights: 4% Topline Growth, Earnings Miss, Dividend Hike & More

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 19, 2023 6:18 AM | 1 min read
  • Lithia Motors Inc LAD reported first-quarter FY23 sales growth of 4% year-on-year to $6.97 billion, missing the consensus of $7.31 billion.
  • New vehicle retail revenues increased 7.1% Y/Y, and used vehicle retail revenues fell 0.3%.
  • Driveway reached more than 2.4 million monthly unique visitors in Q1, and Driveway Finance penetration rate rose to over 14%.
  • Total vehicle gross profit per unit was $5,585. Gross profit decreased 5.2% Y/Y to $1.2 billion, and the gross margin contracted 170 basis points to 17.4%.
  • Operating margin was 5.4%, and operating income for the quarter fell 25.2% to $379 million.
  • Adjusted EPS of $8.44 missed the analyst consensus of $8.85.
  • Lithia Motors held $299.4 million in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2023.
  • The company's Board of Directors increased the dividend by 19% to $0.50 per share, to be paid on May 26, 2023, to shareholders of record on May 12, 2023.
  • "As we navigate the current environment, we continue to find accretive acquisitions that expand our network, grow DFC, which will increase our profitability in the long-term, and progress toward the goals in our 2025 Plan," said CEO Bryan DeBoer.
  • Price Action: LAD shares closed higher by 0.26% at $226.45 on Tuesday.

