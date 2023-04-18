Investor Optimism Improves Ahead Of Major Earnings Reports

The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed some improvement in overall sentiment among U.S. investors on Monday.

U.S stocks closed higher on Monday as investors assessed the recent batch of earnings results.

State Street Corporation STT shares dropped over 9% on Monday after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 results, while The Charles Schwab Corporation SCHW shares gained around 4% after posting upbeat quarterly earnings.

The Dow Jones closed higher by over 100 points to 33,987.18 on Monday. The S&P 500 rose 0.33% at 4,151.32, while the Nasdaq Composite added 0.28% to settle at 12,157.72 during the session.

Investors are awaiting earnings results from The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS, Bank of America Corporation BAC and Netflix, Inc. NFLX today.

At a current reading of 70.0, the index remained in the "Greed" zone, versus a previous reading of 67.0

What is CNN Business Fear & Greed Index?

The Fear & Greed Index is a measure of the current market sentiment. It is based on the premise that higher fear exerts pressure on stock prices, while higher greed has the opposite effect. The index is calculated based on seven equal-weighted indicators. The index ranges from 0 to 100, where 0 represents maximum fear and 100 signals maximum greediness.

Read Next: Top 5 Health Care Stocks That May Fall Off A Cliff This Quarter