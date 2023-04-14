Wells Fargo Likely To Report Higher Q1 Earnings - Here's A Look At Recent Price Target Changes By The Most Accurate Analysts

Wells Fargo & Company WFC is expected to report its first quarter 2023 earnings results before the opening bell on April 14, 2023.

Analysts expect the company to post quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share, up from year-ago earnings of $0.88 per share. The company’s revenue might come in at $20.07 billion.

Wells Fargo shares rose 1.2% to close at $39.66 on Thursday, and lost 0.8% in today’s pre-market trading session.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let’s have a look at how Benzinga’s most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Jefferies analyst Ken Usdin downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold and cut the price target from $49 to $46 on Jan. 17, 2023. This analyst sees around 16% upside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 74%.

analyst Ken Usdin downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold and cut the price target from $49 to $46 on Jan. 17, 2023. This analyst sees around 16% upside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 74%. Citigroup analyst Keith Horowitz maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $50 to $48 on Dec. 21, 2022. This analyst sees around 21% upside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 73%.

analyst Keith Horowitz maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $50 to $48 on Dec. 21, 2022. This analyst sees around 21% upside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 73%. BMO Capital analyst James Fotheringham maintained a Market Perform rating and raised the price target from $61 to $63 on Oct. 17, 2022. This analyst sees around 59% upside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 73%.

analyst James Fotheringham maintained a Market Perform rating and raised the price target from $61 to $63 on Oct. 17, 2022. This analyst sees around 59% upside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 73%. JP Morgan analyst Vivek Juneja maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $49 to $45 on April 10, 2023. This analyst sees around 13% upside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 61%.

analyst Vivek Juneja maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $49 to $45 on April 10, 2023. This analyst sees around 13% upside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 61%. Piper Sandler analyst Scott Siefers downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral and cut the price target from $49 to $47 on Jan. 17, 2023. This analyst sees around 18% upside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 63%.

Read This Next: Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Say Hold These 3 Industrials Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields