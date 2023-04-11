ñol


RCI Hospitality Registers 12% Growth In Q2 Club & Restaurant Sales

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 11, 2023 10:30 AM | 1 min read
  • RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc RICK second-quarter FY23 sales for its Nightclubs and Bombshells restaurants of $70.8 million, up 12.3% year-on-year.
  • Nightclubs sales grew 18.6% Y/Y to $56.6 million, and Bombshells sales declined 7.1% to $14.3 million.
  • Sales do not include non-core operations and are preliminary and subject to final closing.
  • The company expects to report full 2Q23 financial results on or around May 10.
  • Eric Langan, President & CEO of RCI, said, "Sales of clubs owned prior to FY22 increased 2.1% YoY as we more than offset intermittent softness at some blue collar clubs and clubs affected by bad weather or other local conditions."
  • Price Action: RICK shares are trading higher by 0.94% at $76.11 on the last check Tuesday.

