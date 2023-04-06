ñol


Costco Wholesale, Constellation Brands And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
April 6, 2023 4:28 AM | 1 min read
With US futures trading lower this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects RPM International Inc. RPM to post quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $1.41 billion before the opening bell. RPM International shares rose 0.2% to $84.51 in after-hours trading.
  • Costco Wholesale Corp COST reported net sales of $21.71 billion for the month of March, up 0.5% on a year-over-year basis, while U.S. comparable sales dropped 1.5% during the month. Costco shares dropped 1.9% to $487.90 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Constellation Brands, Inc. STZ to have earned $1.82 per share on revenue of $2.02 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Constellation Brands shares rose 0.1% to $221.60 in after-hours trading.

  • Lumentum Holdings Inc LITE said it expects Q3 revenue to be between $380 million and $384 million versus the company’s earlier expectation of $430 million to $460 million. The company’s board approved an increase of $1.2 billion for the company's buyback program. Lumentum shares dipped 9.3% to $46.56 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. LW to post quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $1.16 billion before the opening bell. Lamb Weston shares gained 1% to $105.22 in after-hours trading.

