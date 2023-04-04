Apple, Acuity Brands And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

With US futures trading slightly lower this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Acuity Brands, Inc. AYI to post quarterly earnings at $2.71 per share on revenue of $958.98 million before the opening bell. Acuity Brands shares rose 0.5% to $184.29 in after-hours trading.

Apple Inc AAPL is cutting some roles in its corporate retail teams. The affected positions are in the company's development and preservation teams, reported Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the matter. Apple shares fell 0.1% to $166.02 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. MSM to have earned $1.34 per share on revenue of $934.07 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. MSC Industrial Direct shares rose 0.9% to $85.10 in after-hours trading.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC agreed to settle litigation and move forward with converting its preferred stock into common shares. AMC Entertainment is expected to report its results for the first quarter on May 5, 2023. AMC Entertainment shares dipped 21.9% to $3.99 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect SMART Global Holdings, Inc. SGH to post quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $434.93 million before the opening SMART Global shares gained 1.3% to $17.00 in after-hours trading.

