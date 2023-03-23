Accenture, Steelcase And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With US futures trading higher this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Accenture plc ACN to post quarterly earnings at $2.49 per share on revenue of $15.60 billion before the opening bell. Accenture shares rose 1.3% to $256.60 in after-hours trading.

Chewy, Inc. CHWY reported better-than-expected earnings and sales results for its fourth quarter. However, the company's active customers came in at 20.4 million, down 1.2% from a year ago. Chewy shares dropped 2.5% to $36.80 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting General Mills, Inc. GIS to have earned $0.91 per share on revenue of $4.94 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. General Mills shares rose 1.3% to $80.87 in after-hours trading.

Steelcase Inc. SCS posted better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and issued strong forecast for the first quarter. Steelcase shares gained 5.9% to $7.60 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Darden Restaurants, Inc. DRI to post quarterly earnings at $2.21 per share on revenue of $2.72 billion before the opening bell. Darden Restaurants shares rose 0.1% to $151.06 in after-hours trading.

