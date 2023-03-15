Adobe Inc. ADBE is expected to release its first quarter fiscal year 2023 results after the closing bell on March 15, 2023.

Analysts expect the company to post quarterly earnings at $3.68 per share, up from $3.37 per share in the year-ago period. The company’s revenue might come in at $4.62 billion.

Adobe shares rose 2.8% to close at $333.33 on Tuesday.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

BMO Capital analyst Keith Bachman maintained a Market Perform rating and raised the price target from $390 to $395 on March 10, 2023. This analyst sees over 18% upside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 72%.

Wolfe Research analyst Alex Zukin reiterated an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $400 to $440 on Feb. 24, 2023. This analyst sees around 32% upside in the company's stock and has an accuracy rate of 79%.

UBS analyst Karl Keirstead maintained a Neutral rating and boosted the price target from $350 to $400 on Feb. 15, 2023. This analyst sees around 20% upside in the company's stock and has an accuracy rate of 73%.

Piper Sandler analyst Brent Bracelin maintained an Overweight rating and boosted the price target from $380 to $415 on Jan. 9, 2023. This analyst sees around 24% upside in the company's stock and has an accuracy rate of 72%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Keith Weiss maintained an Equal-Weight rating and boosted the price target from $337 to $382 on Dec. 16, 2022. This analyst sees around 15% upside in the company's stock and has an accuracy rate of 74%.

