Oracle, Buckle And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
March 10, 2023 4:00 AM | 1 min read
With US futures trading lower this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects The Buckle, Inc. BKE to post quarterly earnings at $1.56 per share on revenue of $384.01 million before the opening bell. Buckle shares fell 3.3% to $35.34 in after-hours trading.
  • Gap Inc GPS posted a wider-than-expected loss for its fourth quarter and issued weak full-year sales forecast. Gap shares dipped 8.2% to $10.63 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. JKS to have earned $1.21 per share on revenue of $3.81 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. JinkoSolar shares rose 0.3% to $56.30 in after-hours trading.

Check out our premarket coverage here

  • Oracle Corporation ORCL reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed estimates. Oracle shares dropped 3.8% to $83.58 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Target Hospitality Corp. TH to post quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $148.27 million before the opening bell. Target Hospitality shares rose 2.2% to $16.10 in after-hours trading.

