S&P 500 Down 1.5%; Dow Falls Over 550 Points

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
March 7, 2023 3:04 PM | 4 min read
U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping around 450 points on Tuesday.

The Dow traded down 1.68% to 32,868.40 while the NASDAQ fell 1.31% to 11,523.25. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 1.55% to 3,985.47.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

  • Consumer discretionary shares fell by just 0.4% on Tuesday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included ThredUp Inc. TDUP, up 60%, and WW International, Inc. WW, up 51%.
  • In trading on Tuesday, real estate shares dipped by 2.3%.

 

Top Headline

Fed Chair Jerome Powell reiterated the committee's goal of getting inflation back down to 2%. Powell also acknowledged the committee is aware that continued high inflation is causing significant hardships.

 

Equities Trading UP

  • WW International, Inc. WW shares shot up 51% to $5.85 despite worse-than-expected Q4 revenue and Q1 guidance below estimates. The company also announced it will acquire Weekend Health, Inc. for a net purchase price of $106 million.
  • Shares of Virax Biolabs Group Limited VRAX got a boost, shooting 109% to $1.3780 after the company announced an agreement for the distribution of an Avian Influenza A Virus real-time PCR test kit to the European market.
  • ThredUp Inc. TDUP shares were also up, gaining 60% to $2.59 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales and issued strong Q1 guidance.

 

Equities Trading DOWN

  • Cara Therapeutics, Inc. CARA shares tumbled 31% to $6.95 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 results.
  • Shares of Intrusion Inc. INTZ were down 25% to $1.69 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 results.
  • Calavo Growers, Inc. CVGW was down, falling 25% to $23.53 following weaker-than-expected Q1 results.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 3% to $78.04 while gold traded down 1.7% at $1,822.30.

Silver traded down 4.3% to $20.225 on Tuesday while copper fell 2.8% to $3.9730.

 

Euro zone

European shares closed lower today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 fell 0.77%, London’s FTSE 100 fell 0.13% while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index fell 1.05%. The German DAX dropped 0.60% French CAC 40 fell 0.46% and Italy’s FTSE MIB Index fell 0.67%.

Industrial production in Spain dropped 0.4% year-over-year in January versus a revised 0.7% growth in the prior month. Factory orders in Germany rose 1% month-over-month in January, while the Halifax house price index climbed by 2.1% from a year ago in February.

 

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mostly mixed on Tuesday, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 gaining 0.25%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index dropping 0.33% and China’s Shanghai Composite Index falling 1.11%.

Foreign exchange reserves in Hong Kong fell to $429.1 billion in February versus a six-month high of $436.5 in the prior month. Chinese foreign exchange reserves fell to $3.133 trillion at the end of February. Foreign exchange reserves in Japan fell to $1.23 trillion in February from $1.25 trillion in the previous month.

Chinese trade surplus widened to a record high of $116.88 billion in January-February combined, compared to $109.54 billion in the year-ago period. The Reserve Bank of Australia increased the cash rate by 25bps to 3.6% at its recent meeting.

 

Economics

  • The Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index rose 4.3% month-over-month in February.
  • The IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism Index increased 1.8 points to 46.9 in March from 45.1 in the previous month.
  • Wholesale inventories dropped by 0.4% from a month ago to $929 billion in January.

COVID-19 Update

The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 105,409,310 cases with around 1,146,830 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 44,688,360 cases and 530,770 deaths, while France reported over 39,639,110 COVID-19 cases with 165,070 deaths. In total, there were at least 680,764,400 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 6,805,880 deaths.

