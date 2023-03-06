Ethereum Edges Lower But Remains Above $1,500; SingularityNET Becomes Top Loser

Bitcoin BTC/USD traded almost flat, with the cryptocurrency prices trading above the key $22,000 level on Monday.
Ethereum ETH/USD moved slightly lower, but traded above the $1,500 mark this morning.
ssv GMX GMX/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while SingularityNET AGIX/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.
At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap fell to $1.02 trillion, recording a 24-hour decline of 0.5%. BTC was trading flat at $22,462, while ETH fell by around 0.2% to $1,569 on Monday.
Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:
Gainers
- GMX GMX/USD
Price: $69.83
24-hour gain: 3.7%
- Decentraland MANA/USD
Price: $0.6032
24-hour gain: 3.6%
- EthereumPoW ETHW/USD
Price: $3.56
24-hour gain: 3.6%
- Curve DAO Token CRV/USD
Price: $0.9549
24-hour gain: 2.9%
- Maker MKR/USD
Price: $935.43
24-hour gain: 2.2%
Losers
- SingularityNET AGIX/USD
Price: $0.4474
24-hour drop: 7.1%
- Dash DASH/USD
Price: $62.64
24-hour drop: 6.1%
- ImmutableX IMX/USD
Price: $1.02
24-hour drop: 5.2%
- ssv.network SSV/USD
Price: $37.25
24-hour drop: 5.1%
- Quant QNT/USD
Price: $123.74
24-hour drop: 5.1%
Read This Next: $1M Bet On Domino's Pizza? Check Out These 4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month