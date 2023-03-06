Ethereum Edges Lower But Remains Above $1,500; SingularityNET Becomes Top Loser

Bitcoin BTC/USD traded almost flat, with the cryptocurrency prices trading above the key $22,000 level on Monday.

Ethereum ETH/USD moved slightly lower, but traded above the $1,500 mark this morning.

ssv GMX GMX/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while SingularityNET AGIX/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap fell to $1.02 trillion, recording a 24-hour decline of 0.5%. BTC was trading flat at $22,462, while ETH fell by around 0.2% to $1,569 on Monday.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:

Gainers

GMX GMX/USD

Price: $69.83

24-hour gain: 3.7%

Decentraland MANA/USD

Price: $0.6032

24-hour gain: 3.6%

EthereumPoW ETHW/USD

Price: $3.56

24-hour gain: 3.6%

Curve DAO Token CRV/USD

Price: $0.9549

24-hour gain: 2.9%

Maker MKR/USD

Price: $935.43

24-hour gain: 2.2%

Losers

SingularityNET AGIX/USD

Price: $0.4474

24-hour drop: 7.1%

Dash DASH/USD

Price: $62.64

24-hour drop: 6.1%

ImmutableX IMX/USD

Price: $1.02

24-hour drop: 5.2%

ssv.network SSV/USD

Price: $37.25

24-hour drop: 5.1%

Quant QNT/USD

Price: $123.74

24-hour drop: 5.1%

