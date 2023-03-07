Toymaker LEGO Posts 17% Revenue Growth In 2022

- Danish toymaker The LEGO Group reported a 17% sales increase in 2022, outpacing the toy market.
- The growth was driven by strong demand for the company's portfolio, retailer partnerships both online and instore, a robust e-commerce platform, and a resilient global supply chain network.
- Operating profit increased 5% to DKK 17.9 billion, up from DKK 17 billion in 2021.
- Free cash flow was DKK 9.3 billion compared to DKK 12.9 billion in 2021, driven by increased capital investments in areas such as production capacity.
- Consumer sales grew 12% with especially strong performance in the Americas and Western Europe.
- In 2022, LEGO opened 155 new LEGO branded stores, reaching a total number of 904 stores globally.
- "The momentum we have seen during the past years continued in 2022. It was driven by the investments made during this time which are both paying off now and establishing a foundation for long-term, sustainable growth," said CEO Niels B. Christiansen.
- "We plan to accelerate investments in strategic initiatives in the coming years to build long-term relevance and growth of our brand."
- Outlook: LEGO expects single-digit revenue growth in 2023. The company plans to continue to accelerate investments in strategic initiatives.
- Photo Via Company
