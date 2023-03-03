Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Hibbett And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

With US futures trading slightly higher this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Hibbett, Inc. HIBB to post quarterly earnings at $2.99 per share on revenue of $479.64 million before the opening bell. Hibbett shares gained 4% to $73.39 in after-hours trading.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company HPE posted better-than-expected results for its first quarter and raised its FY23 earnings guidance. Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares gained 1.3% to $15.70 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting inTEST Corporation INTT to have earned $0.32 per share on revenue of $31.45 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. inTEST shares rose 2% to $15.01 in after-hours trading.

Dell Technologies Inc. DELL posted better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter. The company also announced the retirement of its CFO Tom Sweet and named Yvonne McGill its new CFO. Dell shares dropped 2.9% to $38.99 in the after-hours trading session.

Marvell Technology, Inc. MRVL posted downbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales topped estimates. The company also issued weak earnings forecast for the first quarter. Marvell Technology shares dipped 8.9% to $42.10 in the after-hours trading session.

