Check Out 3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks In Real Estate Sector From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the real estate sector.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. OHI

Dividend Yield: 10%

Dividend Yield: 10%

Citigroup analyst Nicholas Joseph maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $30 to $28 on Feb. 22, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

Raymond James analyst Jonathan Hughes maintained an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $35 to $33 on Feb. 15, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

Recent News: Omega Healthcare reported a drop in earnings for the fourth quarter.

SL Green Realty Corp. SLG

Dividend Yield: 9.56%

Dividend Yield: 9.56%

Citigroup analyst Nicholas Joseph maintained a Sell rating and raised the price target from $30 to $35 on Feb. 8, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

Baird analyst David Rodgers maintained a Neutral rating and increased the price target from $38 to $43 on Jan. 30, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

Recent News: SL Green Realty reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.

EPR Properties EPR

Dividend Yield: 8.08%

Dividend Yield: 8.08%

Raymond James analyst RJ Milligan maintained a Strong Buy rating and cut the price target from $48 to $45 on Jan. 9, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

JP Morgan analyst Anthony Paolone upgraded the stock from Underweight to Neutral with a price target of $52 on Dec. 16, 2022. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

Recent News: The company reported better-than-expected sales for its fourth quarter.

