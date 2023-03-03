Earnings Scheduled For March 3, 2023

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• Hibbett HIBB is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.99 per share on revenue of $479.64 million.
• OFS Capital OFS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $13.79 million.
• CLPS CLPS is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Oncolytics Biotech ONCY is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• inTest INTT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $31.45 million.
• Rapid Micro Biosystems RPID is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.36 per share on revenue of $4.50 million.
• Element Solutions ESI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $466.65 million.
