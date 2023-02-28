Nasdaq Gains 80 Points; Chico's FAS Shares Spike Higher

U.S. stocks traded mixed toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining around 80 points on Tuesday.

The Dow traded down 0.30% to 32,791.45 while the NASDAQ rose 0.70% to 11,547.21. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.32% to 3,994.86.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Real estate shares rose 1.2% on Tuesday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. IIPR , up 7%, and Green Giant Inc. GGE , up 14%.

In trading on Tuesday, energy shares fell by 0.9%.

Top Headline

Equities Trading UP

Bioventus Inc BVS shares shot up 64% to $2.40. Bioventus entered into settlement agreement with former CartiHeal shareholders regarding obligations under amended option & equity purchase agreement for prior acquisition of CartiHeal.

Shares of Chico's FAS, Inc. CHS got a boost, shooting 21% to $5.99 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results.

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. CDIO shares were also up, gaining 142% to $3.1006 after the company announced the launch of PrecisionCHD, an integrated epigenetic-genetic blood test for the early detection of coronary heart disease.

Equities Trading DOWN

Aptinyx Inc. APTX shares tumbled 66% to $0.20 after the company reported NYX-458 did not demonstrate sufficient efficacy in the Phase 2 study to support further development by the company.

Shares of ContraFect Corporation CFRX were down 30% to $3.31 after the company announced pricing of a $10 million registered direct offering and concurrent private placement.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. CNSL was down, falling 24% to $3.0276 after the company posted Q4 results.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 2.3% to $77.44 while gold traded up 0.7% at $1,837.50.

Silver traded up 1.5% to $21.105 on Tuesday while copper rose 1.9% to $4.0865.

Euro zone

European shares closed mixed today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 fell 0.32%, London’s FTSE 100 fell 0.74% while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index rose 0.86%. The German DAX declined 0.11% French CAC 40 fell 0.38% and Italy’s FTSE MIB Index gained 0.12%.

The annual consumer price inflation rate in Spain rose to 6.1% in February from 5.9% in the earlier month. Annual inflation rate in France accelerated for a second consecutive month to 6.2% in February, while producer prices in the country rose 2.7% month-over-month in January. The French economy grew 0.1% on quarter during the final three months of 2022. Import prices in Germany climbed 6.6% year-over-year in January.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mixed on Tuesday, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 gaining 0.08%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index falling 0.79% and China’s Shanghai Composite Index gaining 0.66%. India’s S&P BSE Sensex dropped 0.6%.

Japanese housing starts increased by 6.6% year-over-year in January, while industrial production fell by 4.6% month-over-month in January. Retail sales in Japan surged 6.3% year-over-year in January. The Domestic Supply Price Index in Singapore fell 1.6% year-over-year for January, while Singapore’s bank loans fell to SGD 807.1 billion in January.

Retail sales in Australia climbed 1.9% from a month ago to AUD 35.09 billion in January, while current surplus widened to AUD 14.1 billion in the fourth quarter versus a revised AUD 0.8 billion surplus in the prior quarter.

Economics

The US trade deficit in goods increased to $91.5 billion in January versus a revised $89.7 billion in the prior month.

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index climbed 4.6% year-over-year in December.

The FHFA house price index fell 0.1% from a month ago in December.

Wholesale inventories dropped by 0.4% from a month ago to $929.7 billion in January.

COVID-19 Update

