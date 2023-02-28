HP All Set To Announce Earnings Today; Here's A Look At Recent Price Target Changes By The Most Accurate Analysts

HP Inc. HPQ is scheduled to release its financial results for the latest quarter after the closing bell on Feb. 28, 2023.

Analysts expect HP to post quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $14.15 billion.

HP shares gained 0.6% to close at $29.39 on Monday and added 0.7% in after-hours trading.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let’s have a look at how Benzinga’s most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Morgan Stanley analyst Erik Woodring maintained an Underweight rating and raised the price target from $24 to $28 on Feb. 21, 2023. This analyst sees around 5% downside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 45%.

Credit Suisse analyst Shannon Cross maintained a Neutral rating on Nov. 23, 2022, and cut the price target from $33 to $31. This analyst sees around 5% upside in the company's stock and has an accuracy rate of 60%.

Barclays analyst Tim Long maintained an Underweight rating and cut the price target from $27 to $24 on Nov. 23, 2022. This analyst sees around 18% downside in the company's stock and has an accuracy rate of 68%.

B of A Securities analyst Wamsi Mohan maintained an Underperform rating on Nov. 18, 2022, and slashed the price target from $30 to $27. This analyst sees over 8% downside in the company's stock and has an accuracy rate of 73%.

Citigroup analyst Jim Suva maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $33 to $31 on Nov. 18, 2022. This analyst sees over 5% upside in the company's stock and has an accuracy rate of 67%.

