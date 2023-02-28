Insiders Selling TransMedics Group And 2 Other Stocks

The Nasdaq 100 closed higher by around 0.7% on Monday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group Inc President and CEO Waleed Hassanein sold a total of 37,827 shares at an average price of $73.65. The insider received around $2.79 million from selling those shares. What’s Happening: TransMedics Group reported better-than-expected Q4 results..

TransMedics Group reported better-than-expected Q4 results.. What TransMedics Group Does: TransMedics Group Inc is a commercial-stage medical technology company transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients across multiple disease states.

Fortive

SVP - Human Resources Stacey Walker sold a total of 5,225 shares at an average price of $67.47. The insider received around $352.53 thousand from selling those shares. What’s Happening: Fortive reported better-than-expected Q4 earnings.

Fortive reported better-than-expected Q4 earnings. What Fortive Does: Fortive is a diversified industrial technology firm with a broad portfolio of mission-critical products and services that include field solutions, product realization, health, and sensing technologies.

Royalty Pharma

EVP, Investments & CLO George W Lloyd sold a total of 25,000 shares at an average price of $37.27. The insider received around $931.66 thousand from selling those shares. What’s Happening: Royalty Pharma posted downbeat quarterly sales.

Royalty Pharma posted downbeat quarterly sales. What Royalty Pharma Does: Royalty Pharma PLC is a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovation across the biopharmaceutical industry.

