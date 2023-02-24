What's Going On With Alibaba Shares

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR BABA shares are trading lower by 6.27% to $88.26 Friday afternoon. Shares of Chinese companies are trading lower amid U.S.-China tensions and overall global market weakness on rising U.S. inflation concerns.

Alibaba on Thursday also reported third-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 2% year-on-year to $35.92 billion, beating the consensus of $35.76 billion.

Meanwhile, China commerce segment revenue declined by 1% Y/Y to $24.65 billion, Cloud grew by 3% Y/Y to $2.93 billion, Local consumer services increased by 6% Y/Y to $1.91 billion and International commerce rose by 18% Y/Y to $2.82 billion...Read More

According to data from Benzinga Pro, BABA has a 52-week high of $125.84 and a 52-week low of $58.01.