Domino's Pizza Gets Price Targets Cuts By Analysts After Q4 Results

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
February 24, 2023 7:28 AM | 1 min read
Domino's Pizza Inc DPZ reported mixed financial results for the fourth quarter.

Domino's reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 3.6% year-on-year to $1.39 billion, missing the consensus of $1.44 billion. EPS of $4.43 beat the analyst consensus of $3.95.

Domino's Pizza shares fell 11.7% to close at $307.86 on Thursday and lost 1.3% in today’s pre-market trading.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Domino's Pizza following the release of results.

  • Cowen & Co. cut the price target on Domino's Pizza from $362 to $320. Cowen & Co. analyst Andrew Charles maintained a Market Perform rating.
  • Citigroup lowered the price target on Domino's Pizza from $429 to $316. Citigroup analyst Jon Tower downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral.
  • Baird slashed the price target on Domino's Pizza from $400 to $320. Baird analyst David Tarantino downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral.
  • Stephens & Co. cut the price target on Domino's Pizza from $335 to $300. Stephens & Co. analyst Joshua Long maintained the stock with an Equal-Weight.
  • Wedbush lowered the price target on Domino's Pizza from $400 to $365. Wedbush analyst Nick Setyan maintained an Outperform rating.

