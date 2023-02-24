Fear & Greed Index Remains In 'Greed' Zone After US Stocks Settle Higher

The CNN Money Fear and Greed index remained in the "Greed" zone after US stocks closed higher on Thursday.

The S&P 500 is still on course to record its worst weekly performance since December 16.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd – ADR BABA shares fell slightly on Thursday after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.

The Dow closed higher by around 109 points to 33,153.91 on Thursday. The S&P 500 rose 0.53% to 4,012.32, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.72% to settle at 11,590.40 during the session.

Investors are awaiting earnings results from HF Sinclair Corp DINO, Carter's, Inc. CRI and Evergy Inc EVRG today.

At a current reading of 63.0, the index remained in the "Greed" zone, compared to a previous reading of 63.0.

What is CNN Business Fear & Greed Index?

The Fear & Greed Index is a measure of the current market sentiment. It is based on the premise that higher fear exerts pressure on stock prices, while higher greed has the opposite effect. The index is calculated based on seven equal-weighted indicators. The index ranges from 0 to 100, where 0 represents maximum fear and 100 signals maximum greediness.

Read Next: BARK And 2 Other Stocks Under $2 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying