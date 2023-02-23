ñol


Keurig Dr Pepper Clocks 12% Sales Growth In Q4; Bottom-Line Matches Street View

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
February 23, 2023 8:40 AM | 1 min read
  • Keurig Dr Pepper Inc KDP reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 12.1% year-on-year, to $3.80 billion, beating the consensus of $3.78 billion.
  • The company attributed the net sales growth to a favorable net price realization of 13.1%, slightly offset by lower volume/mix of 0.7%.
  • Segment Revenue: Coffee Systems sales increased 12.7% to $1.49 billion, Packages Beverages rose 9.9% to $1.68 billion, Beverage Concentrates climbed 14.3% to $447 million, and Latin America Beverages gained 24.3% to $189 million.
  • Gross profit increased 12.6% to 1.99 billion with a margin of 52.5%.
  • Selling, general and administrative expenses grew 10.2% to $1.22 billion.
  • Operating margin was 17.7%, and operating income for the quarter fell 7.2% to $673 million.
  • The company held $535 million in cash and equivalents as of Dec. 31, 2022. Cash provided by operating activities for the year totaled $2.8 billion.
  • Inventories as of Dec. 31, 2022, totaled $1.31 billion versus $894 million last year.
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.50 was in-line with the analyst consensus.
  • Outlook: Keurig expects FY23 constant currency sales growth of 5% and adjusted EPS growth of 6% - 7%. 
  • Price Action: KDP shares are trading higher by 0.56% at $35.98 in premarket on the last check Thursday.

