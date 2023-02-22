ñol


çais
%
%
%
%
%
%

Fresh Del Monte Produce Q4 Earnings Top Estimates

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
February 22, 2023 10:29 AM | 1 min read
Fresh Del Monte Produce Q4 Earnings Top Estimates
  • Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc FDP reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 2% year-on-year to $1.04 billion, beating the consensus of $1.03 billion.
  • The company said inflation-justified per unit price increase drove its sales growth.
  • Gross profit jumped 105.3% Y/Y to $81.7 million, and the profit margin expanded 390 basis points to 7.8%.
  • The operating margin was 3%, and operating income for the quarter was $31.2 million versus an operating loss of $(9.2) million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $58.5 million nearly quadrupled with a margin of 5.6%.
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.45 beat the analyst consensus of $(0.04).
  • On Feb. 21, 2023, the company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share, payable on Mar. 31, 2023, to shareholders of record on Mar. 8, 2023.
  • The company held $17.2 million in cash and equivalents as of Dec. 30, 2022. The long-term debt of the company was $539.8 million at 2022 end.
  • "The fourth quarter of 2022 has been our best-performing fourth quarter in recent history, led by strong net sales and strong margins," said Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh, Fresh Del Monte's Chairman and CEO.
  • Price Action: FDP shares are trading higher by 6.78% at $30.57 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEarningsNewsSmall CapGeneral

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved