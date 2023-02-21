Why CrowdStrike, Zscaler And Okta Shares Are Rising After Hours

Several cybersecurity stocks including CrowdStrike Holdings Inc CRWD, Zscaler Inc ZS and Okta Inc OKTA are getting a lift in Tuesday's after-hours session following better-than-expected results from Palo Alto Networks Inc PANW.

PANW Q2 Revenue: $1.66 billion beat estimates of $1.65 billion

$1.66 billion estimates of $1.65 billion PANW Q2 EPS: $1.05 beat estimates of 78 cents.

"Our focus on driving profitable growth is reflected in our Q2 results. As a result, we are raising our cash flow margin and operating profitability targets as we remain focused on driving efficiency in our business," said Dipak Golechha, chief financial officer of Palo Alto Networks.

PANW Outlook: Q3 revenue: $1.695 billion to $1.725 billion versus estimates of $1.74 billion.

Q3 Adjusted earnings: 90 cents to 94 cents per share versus estimates of 78 cents per share.

Full-year revenue: $6.85 billion to $6.91 billion versus estimates of $6.89 billion.

Full-year adjusted earnings: $3.97 to $4.03 per share versus estimates of $3.42 per share.

Palo Alto, CrowdStrike, Zscaler and Okta all operate in the cybersecurity space.

CRWD, ZS, OKTA Price Action: CrowdStrike is up 1.84%, Zscaler is up 1.77% and Okta is up 0.61% after hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

